Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts chiselled body on first 'Malang' poster

The poster features a shirtless Aditya Roy Kapur looking extremely lean and well-muscled with his arms stretch out as he appears to be shouting at the top of his voice.

Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts chiselled body on first &#039;Malang&#039; poster
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@adityaroykapur

Maharashtra: Aditya Roy Kapur on Friday dropped the first poster of his upcoming romance-thriller `Malang`, looking fitter than ever before, and also announced that the film`s trailer will be out on January 6.

Posted on Instagram by the actor himself, the poster features a shirtless Roy looking extremely lean and well-muscled with his arms stretch out as he appears to be shouting at the top of his voice.

"Unleash the madness," reads the poster. In the caption, Roy wrote, "Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!

"The revenge drama has been directed by Mohit Suri and is set for release on February 7. The film also features Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.
 

