After Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu's first looks from 'Malang' set internet on fire

New Delhi: Actors Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor on Friday shared their character posters from the much talked about romance-thriller `Malang` on social media.

27-year-old Disha took to Twitter to share the all-pink character poster and captioned the post as, "In love...living life from one high to another. #MalangFirstLook. Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!"

Kapoor shared his character poster in an Instagram post, where he is seen holding a gun in hand and captioned the colourful poster as, "Life is in God`s hand, Gun in mine. #MalangFirstLook."

His Daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was all praises over her father`s look in the upcoming movie and shared the post on Twitter saying, "Loving your Malang look! Yet another character and look that you`ve aced! Is there anything you can`t do?! Can`t wait to watch it @AnilKapoor."

Actor Kunal Kemmu shared the poster with an intense look and captioned the post as, "In Right vs Wrong, no one is right. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!"

The makers of the film also shared the poster of the film earlier in the day. The poster featured a shirtless Aditya Roy Kapur flaunting his extremely lean and chiselled body with his arms stretched out as he lets out a huge roar. "Unleash the madness," read the poster.

The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is set for release on February 7.