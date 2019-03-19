After 'Inshallah' announcement, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's throwback pic goes viral on the internet

New Delhi: Finally, after years of wait, superstar Salman Khan and maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have joined forces for 'Inshallah'. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the leading lady in this movie.

The superstar took to Twitter and ended days of speculation regarding the project. He wrote: “It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey. #Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial”

The announcement created a flutter on social media with fans rejoining this union and also the fresh on-screen pairing being hailed as the best one. Salman and Bhansali last worked together in 1999 romantic drama 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and the actor did a cameo in 2007 release 'Saawariya'.

Amid all of this hullaballoo, netizens found a throwback picture of Salman with Alia where the latter is a little fangirl posing for a click with the actor. Check out the picture and some of the Twitter reactions:

Next, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Bharat' opposite Katrina Kaif in the lead. The movie is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

Bhansali's 'Inshallah' will be Salman's first film with Alia.