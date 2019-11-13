Ajay Devgn shares Saif Ali Khan's look from 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol have teamed up to set the silver screens ablaze with 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced and fans are particularly excited to watch Ajay and Saif share screen space after a gap of thirteen years. The duo was last seen together in 'Omkara' that released in 2006.

Ajay took to Twitter and shared Saif's first look from the film. The actor can be seen sitting on a throne with a sword in his hand and has an intense expression on his face. The new poster will certainly pique fans' interest and will make waiting for the film a lot harder.

Along with sharing the poster, Ajay wrote, “Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai…

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19 #SaifAliKhan

@itsKajolD@omraut@itsBhushanKumar@ADFFilms@TSeries@TanhajiFilm”

Check out his post here:

Ajay plays the titular role of warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj—the founder of Maratha empire.

On the other hand, Saif plays Udaybhan Rathod in the period drama while Kajol will be essaying Savitri Malusare.

The film, slated to release on January 10 next year, has been helmed by Om Raut.