Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji' stands unshakeable at Box Office – Check collections

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The period drama has managed to rake in over Rs 175 crore at the domestic market so far. Directed by Om Raut, 'Tanhaji' holds solid grip at the Box Office.

Renowned film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Tanhaji is unshakable... Packs a solid number on [second] Mon... Crosses ₹ 175 cr... Sure to challenge *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain... Rewriting record books in #Maharashtra... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr. Total: ₹ 175.62 cr. #India biz.

#Tanhaji is unshakable... Packs a solid number on [second] Mon... Crosses ₹ 175 cr... Sure to challenge *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain... Rewriting record books in #Maharashtra... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr. Total: ₹ 175.62 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2020

Saif Ali Khan played Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.