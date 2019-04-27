Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer Good News to release in December

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor upcoming film Good News will now release in December 2019. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in September.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Good News for a good start to the new year! See you on 27th December." The film was slated to release on September 6, 2019.

In the film, Akshay and Kareena play a couple trying to get pregnant. The film also stars Diljit and Kiara in pivotal roles.

Good News reunites Bebo and Akki after a hiatus of 9 years. They were last seen in Kambakkht Ishq. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed first-time director Raj Mehta.

This would Kareena's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. They were last seen together in Udta Punjab, which also starred her ex-Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.