Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s thrilling Bellbottom’s trailer rides high on drama and emotion - Watch

The much-awaited trailer of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom is finally out.

Akshay Kumar's thrilling Bellbottom's trailer rides high on drama and emotion - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom is finally out.

The Bellbottom trailer was launched in the national capital on Tuesday in the presence of Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh among others. 

The story has been set in the backdrop of 1984 when India faced many challenges including multiple heinous airplane hijacks. 

Akshay who is a RAW agent in the movie is shown to be in control of the situation and thus, the ‘Khiladi’ actor begins India's first covert operation. 

The trailer is a roller-coaster ride of thrill, emotion, suspense drama, action, patriotism, and lots of fun. In the film, Vaani Kapoor is playing a lead opposite Akshay for the first time. 

Check out the trailer here:

 

It has already created an unleashing ripple of excitement among the fans and critics alike.

For the unversed, the film will now hit the big screens on August 19 and industry watchers hope this espionage epic will bring audiences back to experience the thrill of cinema in all its glory.

The film also features, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. 

‘Bellbottom’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. 

This Pooja Entertainment production recreates the eighties and its teasers have excited viewers with its near-perfect detailing and retro vibe. 

A tidal wave of relief seems to have hit trade circles after the release date was announced as the film is expected to banish the accumulated gloom of the past two years from theatres. 

‘Bellbottom’ is one of the few big films this year that will be screened in theatres with an aim to bring the audience back to the cinemas.

 

