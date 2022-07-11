Akshay Kumar shares BTS shot from the sets of 'Raksha Bandhan'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Monday, dropped some behind-the-lens pictures from his upcoming family entertainer film `Raksha Bandhan`.

Taking to Instagram, the `Prithviraj` actor shared the sling of behind the scene pictures, to which he captioned, "A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas."

In the first picture, the `Khiladi 786` actor can be seen hugging the director of the film Anand L Rai and the lead actor of the film Bhumi Pednekar with an eye-blink expression.

In the second picture, the `Raanjhana` director can be seen giving a warm hug to Akshay, while he sits on a chair in a blue-checked shirt. Another picture features the `Sooryavanshi` actor with all the female actors of `Raksha Bandhan`, Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sahejmeen Kaur and Sadiaa Khateeb.

In the fourth picture, the 54-year-old actor could be seen kissing her on-screen sister Sadia Khateeb on her forehead, meanwhile the `Zero` director stands behind Khateeb.

In the last picture, Akshay struck a pose with all his on-screen sisters, sitting on the top of a terrace in his `Raskha Bandhan` look.The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022, and will face a clash with Aamir Khan`s much-anticipated film `Laal Singh Chadha`.

Meanwhile, the `Bell Bottom` actor will be also seen in `Ram Setu` with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022. Apart from that he also has `Selfie` along with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty and Anand L Rai`s `Gorkha`.