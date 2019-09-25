Akshay Kumar shares spooky yet funny first look posters of Housefull 4—See inside

New Delhi: The much-awaited comic caper of the year 'Housefull 4' is highly anticipated. Starring actors like Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati—the comedy drama is releasing this Diwali.

Akki took to his social media handles and shared the first look poster revealing his character in the movie. The spooky yet hilarious poster will make you wanna jump the calendar.

He wrote: Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.

The movie is the fourth instalment of the superhit Housefull franchise. It has been helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The makers will unveil the trailer on September 27.

October 25, 2019, has been locked as the release date of 'Housefull 4'.