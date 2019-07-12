Alia Bhatt croons a song for 'Sadak 2', will share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapoor—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next star Alia Bhatt has some meaty projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' which has an ensemble star cast and daddy Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2'.

'Sadak 2' is a sequel to the 1991 blockbuster 'Sadak' which starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The original was also helmed by Bhatt senior.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details of the project that Alia has crooned a song for the movie which stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.

“Alia Bhatt - who is all set to kickstart the second schedule of #Sadak2 - recorded the scratch version of a song for the film... Music composer Jeet Gannguly has composed the song... #Sadak2 stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.”

The song will be composed by Jeet Gannguly. 'Sadak 2' will also star Pooja Bhatt as one of the leads.

It is after 20 years that Mahesh Bhatt will return as the director. Reportedly, the story will revolve around the theme of depression. Alia will be seen playing the lead role in the sequel.