Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank performs dismally at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's Kalank became the highest opener of 2019 but failed to gain momentum at the Box Office. The film, despite its grandeur and stellar star cast, failed to weave magic. Kalank has only managed to earn Rs 54 crores till now.

Noted film critic and Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Kalank is clearly underperforming... Dips on Day 4 [Sat]... Trending is weak, so big biz on Day 5 [Sun] is ruled out... Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 54.40 cr. India biz."

#Kalank is clearly underperforming... Dips on Day 4 [Sat]... Trending is weak, so big biz on Day 5 [Sun] is ruled out... Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 54.40 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2019

However, Kalank has performed decently at international markets.

#Kalank is strong in international markets... Wed + Thu + Fri total: $ 2.85 mn [₹ 19.79 cr]...

Day 1: $ 740k

Day 2: $ 910k

Day 3: $ 1.2 mn

Key markets...

USA+Canada: $ 950k

UK: £ 379k

UAE+GCC: $ 715k

Australia: A$ 421k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2019

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank was an amazing visual experience. All the actors got into the skin of their characters but couldn't compensate for a sluggish storyline.

Kalank, also starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.