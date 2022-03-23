हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor to kickstart shooting for suspense-drama 'The Ladykiller' in April

'The Lady Killer' chronicles the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

Arjun Kapoor to kickstart shooting for suspense-drama &#039;The Ladykiller&#039; in April
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who recently wrapped 'Ek Villain 2', is now all geared up to start shooting for filmmaker Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'.

Arjun will start filming in the first week of April and sources suggest that the actor will be heading North for about a month to shoot this gritty suspense drama.

"Arjun is not taking any breaks after wrapping Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'. He has started prepping for Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller' that will start in the first week of April. The team is definitely heading North to shoot this film as the setting too plays a prominent element in heightening the plot point," the source revealed, adding that Arjun "has started an intense 3-4 hours of prep per day for this film."

'The Lady Killer' chronicles the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

Bahl, who previously helmed movies like 'BA Pass' and 'Section 375', will be directing this film that is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

Meanwhile, apart from 'The Lady Killer' and 'Ek Villain 2', Arjun's future projects also include Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy 'Kuttey'. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arjun KapoorThe Ladykillerarjun kapoor filmarjun kapoor newsEk Villain 2
Next
Story

Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi' trailer has a Deepika Padukone reference, here's how the actress reacted

Must Watch

PT5M4S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Mar 23, 2022