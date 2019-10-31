Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar kick-start 'Bala' promotions in style—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana continues to surprise us with his choice of films. Just when you think you've seen the handsome hunk in all kinds of roles, he comes up with such a film that intrigues entertains and leaves you rooting for more! After entertaining us and making us go ROFL with 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann is ready to tickly our funny bones with 'Bala'.

The film revolves around a young man who suffers from premature balding. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

The three actors recently kick-started the promotions of the film and were spotted in Mumbai.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ayushmann and Yami have earlier shared screen space in the 2012 hit film 'Vicky Donor'.

The actor has also worked with Bhumi Pednekar in films like 'Dum Lagake Haisha' and 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'.

Besides the lead trio, 'Bala' has Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee playing important roles.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Bala' is slated to release on November 7, 2019.

