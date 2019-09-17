Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl crosses Rs 50 crore mark at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Dream Girl continues dream run at the Box Office. In just three days, the film has crossed the 50 crore mark.

Sharing the collections, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "

#DreamGirl consolidates and cements its status... Is a bonafide success, with Day 4 [working day] showing negligible decline [despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz.."

#DreamGirl consolidates and cements its status... Is a bonafide success, with Day 4 [working day] showing negligible decline [despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2019

Dream Girl has also emerged to be Ayushmann's highest opener at the Box Office till date.

Ayushmann proved his mettle as an actor once again with Dream Girl. The film featured him in a yet another quirky role that was loved by the audience and the critics alike.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also starred Nushrat Bharucha, Anu Kapoor in pivotal roles. It was produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.