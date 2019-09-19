Ayushmann Khurrana to romance Jitendra Kumar in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'

Mumbai: After portraying a person with erectile dysfunction in "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", actor Ayushmann Khurrana plays a homosexual who will romance newbie Jitendra Kumar in Aanand L Rai's "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan".

Ayushmann took to social media to share a new promo of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a sequel to Ayushmann's 2016 hit film "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan".

The actor, recently took to Twitter to share a new promo of the film. He captioned it: "Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan."

The promo introduced the entire cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Ayushmann, Jitendra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Tripathi Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh.

Jitendra has been seen in many web shows including the viral series "Kota Factory".