Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' is unstoppable at the box office!

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana proved his versatility as an actor once again in 'Dream Girl'. The film released on September 13, and proved to be a winner at box office! The comic entertainer has Nushrat Bharucha playing the female lead and is directed by Raaj Shandilyaa.

After a week of release, 'Dream Girl' remains unstoppable at box office and continues minting money.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “ #DreamGirl is super-strong on [second] Fri... A strong run is assured, till the biggies arrive on 2 Oct... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr. Total: ₹ 77.50 cr. #India biz. HIT.”

The film emerged Ayushmann Khuarrana's highest opener so far by collecting a whopping 10 crores on day one. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and marks Nushrat and Ayushmann's first film together.

Ever since its trailer was unveiled, fans were excited to see Ayushmann play the role (or voice) of 'Pooja'.