Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl remains unshakable at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's film is all set to break new records at the Box Office. The film refuses to budge even after two weeks. In the coming weeks, if all goes well, Dream Girl will soon enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Sharing the collections on Twitter, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "#DreamGirl is in no mood to slow down... All set to challenge *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo and emerge #AyushmannKhurrana's highest-grossing film... [Week 3] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.30 cr, Sun 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 127 cr. #India biz."

#DreamGirl is in no mood to slow down... All set to challenge *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo and emerge #AyushmannKhurrana's highest grossing film... [Week 3] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.30 cr, Sun 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 127 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2019

Adarsh also shared the daywise business of the film. He tweeted, "#DreamGirl biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr

Week 2: ₹ 38.60 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 16.20 cr

Total: ₹ 127 cr

#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.

#DreamGirl benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 4

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 11

₹ 125 cr: Day 17

#India biz.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also starred Nushrat Bharucha, Anu Kapoor in pivotal roles. It was produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilm