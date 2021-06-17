हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vaani Kapoor

BellBottom will play a huge hand in bringing people back to the theatres, says Vaani Kapoor

BellBottom was the first film to start shooting in the pandemic and it appears that it will be the first big film to release in theatres post the second wave.

BellBottom will play a huge hand in bringing people back to the theatres, says Vaani Kapoor

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor is excited that her big-ticket entertainer, BellBottom. The makers have finally shared the release date of the movie which is hit the theatres on July 27, 2021. Akshay Kumar is leading the pack and the actress has been paired opposite him for the first time.

Vaani Kapoor said, "I’m really excited about the prospect of our industry restarting because it has endured the relentless onslaught of the pandemic. BellBottom is a big screen entertainer and I’m thankful to the producers Jackky and Deepshikha (Pooja Entertainment) and of course, Akshay Kumar sir for their decision to release the film in theatres. Hopefully, BellBottom will play a huge hand in bringing people back to the theatres."

Vaani said, "It’s a solid product and Akshay sir, like in every film of his, is simply outstanding! One has to see the film to understand what he has done. I’m grateful that I have a big film coming out now. It’s been a long wait to see my films get a release due to the virus but I’m being super hopeful now that audiences will be entertained by them."

 

Vaani KapoorAkshay KumarBellbottomBell Bottom
