Bharat First Poster: Heavily-bearded Salman Khan promises a colourful ride

New Delhi: The makers of Salman Khan's ambitious project 'Bharat' have dropped the first poster of the film and it will completely blow your mind. For the first time ever, Salman can be seen donning a bearded look in the poster of a film.

Sharing the first poster, Salman Khan wrote, "Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! #Bharat

@Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @nikhilnamit @ReelLifeProdn @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries."

The poster also features Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff. They reportedly play the role of Salman's parents in the film. Sallu's look in the film has left the fans wanting for more. This is the first time the actor is seen as an old man. It would be refreshing to see him taking a break from the usual machismo characters that he has been playing since time immemorial.

Earlier, Katrina also took to Instagram to share a new look from the film and also revealed the date the much-awaited trailer of Bharat will be out.

About the film, the film stars Katrina opposite Salman in the lead roles. It also features Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Shaikh in pivotal roles

The film is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and has been making headlines ever since its inception. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was to play the leading lady in the film but she backed out of the project due to undisclosed reasons. To replace PC, Katrina was roped in.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zaffar, Bharat is all set to hit the screens on June 5, 2019.