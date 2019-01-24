Bharat: This BTS video of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer will raise your excitement to next level

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's next big release is titled 'Bharat' and all eyes are set on what exactly will the actor portray in this ambitious project. The movie is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously collaborated with the superstar in blockbuster hits such as 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Therefore, expectations are sky high from this one. The film is co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law and actor Atul Agnihotri, who on Thursday shared a short 'Between The Shot' clip from the sets of the film. And though the clip has only one photo of Salman, it is still building up the excitement.

To everyone's delight, Atul had recently hinted that the teaser of the film will be dropped soon.

'Bharat' has a starry ensemble star cast with the likes of Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was set to play the female lead in the movie but she left the film midway reportedly because of her wedding with international music sensation Nick Jonas. Katrina Kaif plays the leading lady in 'Bharat' and that brings the superhit trio of actor-actress-director back as their last release 'Tiger Zinda Hai' did wonders at the ticket counters.

The movie will hit the screens this Eid on June 5, 2019.