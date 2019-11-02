Bhumi Pednekar: Heroine-led 'Saand Ki Aankh' stood its ground on Diwali

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar is happy with the response her film "Saand Ki Aankh" has been getting, and is ecstatic that a film starring two heroines released on Diwali has managed to stand its ground, despite two other films opening on the same day.

"It was amazing to have a heroine-led film on Diwali! It was good to have a different Diwali where a film starring two heroines released and also stood its ground. It's a landmark moment for the industry. We always knew that the collections would grow slow and steady for us because this film literally has no formula, it does not have a male lead in any form - not even in a supporting form," Bhumi said.

"It's a story about two women that at the age of 60 decide to get into a sport like shooting."

"Saand Ki Aankh" released on Diwali with the multistarrer commercial biggie "Housefull 4" and the comedy drama "Made In China". All three films have drawn benefit of the extended festive weekend and scored attghe box-office.

Bhumi says she knew they had an uphill task at hand but always knew that the film will do well in its own way because of the strong content.

"The pre-Diwali weekend was a little scary as it's a dull period for collections, but I remember everyone just kept telling me, eWait for Monday' and it came and the film grew. It's going along in its own pace and I'm glad it's entertaining audiences...

Everywhere I go, people are giving the film such love," she said.

"Saand Ki Aankh", which is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar, also stars Taapsee Pannu.