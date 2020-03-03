हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Bollywood News: Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' last film played at Japan theatre

The 2009 movie hit the screens of Japan in 2013. 

Bollywood News: Aamir Khan&#039;s &#039;3 Idiots&#039; last film played at Japan theatre

Tokyo: A cinema theatre in the Japanese city of Osaka shut down, and the film screened in its final show happens to be Aamir Khan's 2009 blockbuster "3 Idiots".

As the projector rolled one final time, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial was lapped up by a housefull audience, too.

The theatre organisers tweeted on February 29: "The last show of Fuse Line Cinemas, 15:30 times today. It will be fine. 131 guests! It is housefull! Thank you!"

The 2009 movie hit the screens of Japan in 2013. "3 Idiots", which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan and Omi Vaidya, was released overseas in Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea and China, too.

The comedy-drama, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel "Five Point Someone", went on to break several records upon release. Revolving around the friendship of three students in an Indian engineering college, the film highlighted the pressures of the Indian education system on students.

The film has grossed over Rs 395 crore in the global box-office, according to koimoi.com.

 

Tags:
Aamir khan3 IdiotsJapan theatre
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' crosses Rs 55 cr at Box Office

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; March 03, 2020