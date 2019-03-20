Deepika Padukone begins work on 'Chhapaak' with script reading session—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone is all gung-ho about her next venture 'Chhapaak' which she is co-producing as well. The movie will be helmed by 'Raazi' director Meghna Gulzar and the work on the project has already begun.

The team has begun with the script reading session and the pictures of which were shared on social media by the lead actress and the filmmaker as well. Check it out:

Deepika looks happy while busy reading the 'Chhapaak' script.

The movie is based on the real-life incident involving acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It will showcase her life journey and how she braved a deadly acid attack.

The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

This will be Deepika's first film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat'. With this movie, the actress is also venturing into production. This is the first time that Deepika will be seen playing a character based on real-life.

Meghna just delivered a massive hit 'Raazi' with Alia Bhatt and now with Deepika in her next, expectations are sky-rocketing that 'Chhapaak' will be a hard-hitting narrative with some stellar performances.

While Deepika plays the titular role of Laxmi Agarwal, Vikrant Massey will be seen in a pivotal role opposite the actress.