हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
chhapaak

Deepika Padukone begins work on 'Chhapaak' with script reading session—See pics

Deepika looks happy while busy reading the 'Chhapaak' script.

Deepika Padukone begins work on &#039;Chhapaak&#039; with script reading session—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone is all gung-ho about her next venture 'Chhapaak' which she is co-producing as well. The movie will be helmed by 'Raazi' director Meghna Gulzar and the work on the project has already begun.

The team has begun with the script reading session and the pictures of which were shared on social media by the lead actress and the filmmaker as well. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A team that reads together... #Chhapaak @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey87 @foxstarhindi

A post shared by Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) on

Deepika looks happy while busy reading the 'Chhapaak' script.

The movie is based on the real-life incident involving acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It will showcase her life journey and how she braved a deadly acid attack.

The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

This will be Deepika's first film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat'. With this movie, the actress is also venturing into production. This is the first time that Deepika will be seen playing a character based on real-life.

Meghna just delivered a massive hit 'Raazi' with Alia Bhatt and now with Deepika in her next, expectations are sky-rocketing that 'Chhapaak' will be a hard-hitting narrative with some stellar performances.

While Deepika plays the titular role of Laxmi Agarwal, Vikrant Massey will be seen in a pivotal role opposite the actress.

 

Tags:
chhapaakLaxmi Agarwalacid attack survivorDeepika PadukoneVikrant MasseyMeghna Gulzar
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan confirm doing Imtiaz Ali's next, share adorable pic

Must Watch

PT5M32S

NIA court acquits Assemanand, 3 others in 2007 Samjhauta blast case