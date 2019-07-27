close

'Emotional' Varun Dhawan wraps 'Street Dancer 3D', shares pics from set

Varun Dhawan wrote: "It's a wrap on 'Street Dancer 3D'. I can't explain my emotions, all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected."

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@varundvn

Mumbai: Having finished shooting for his upcoming film 'Street Dancer 3D', actor Varun Dhawan says he cannot express his emotions in words.

Sharing photographs from the shoot on Twitter on Saturday, Varun wrote: "It's a wrap on 'Street Dancer 3D'. I can't explain my emotions, all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected."

The 'Badlapur' actor also thanked everyone associated with the movie. "Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen on January 24."

'Street Dance 3D' is a dance drama directed by Remo D'souza, who helmed 'ABCD: Anybody Can Dance' and 'ABCD 2'. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana.

