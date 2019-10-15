First look of Ananya Panday as sassy 'woh' from Pati Pati Aur Woh unveiled

New Delhi: The makers have dropped the official first looks the lead cast Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Kartik as Chintu Tyagi, Bhumi as the 'patni' and Ananya Panday as the sassy 'woh' look impressive.

Sharing the official look of Ananya from Pati Patni Aur Woh, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Ananya Panday in the new character poster of #PatiPatniAurWoh... Costars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... 6 Dec 2019 release."

This would be Ananya Panday's second Bollywood film. She made her debut with Karan Johar's The Student of The Year 2. The film starred Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Aditya Seal in pivotal roles.

The film by Mudassar Aziz is a remake of 1978 hit 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T series. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

The music is by Tanishq Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Jasleen Royal and Abhishek-Akshay. This is the first time that the lead trio will be seen sharing the screen space together.