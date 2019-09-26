Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and gang entice in new poster

New Delhi: One of the most awaited comedy-dramas this year, 'Housefull 4' has finally begun with its poster teasing game. After sharing the first look posters of its lead characters, the makers have today unveiled a brand new poster.

The new poster features all the 6 lead actors—Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hedge. The trailer will be unveiled on September 27, 2019.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the poster. He wrote: Trailer drops tomorrow... New poster of #HouseFull4... Directed by Farhad Samji... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Co-produced by Fox Star Studios... #Diwali2019 release.

Trailer drops tomorrow... New poster of #HouseFull4... Directed by Farhad Samji... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Co-produced by Fox Star Studios... #Diwali2019 release. pic.twitter.com/nD52Izq4sj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 26, 2019

The tagline 'Sometimes it takes two lifetimes to fall in love' gives a hint of what to expect from the storyline.

The movie is the fourth instalment of the superhit Housefull franchise. It has been helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The makers will unveil the trailer on September 27.

October 25, 2019, has been locked as the release date of 'Housefull 4'.