HR Mania Hits Japan, Audience Shower Love On The Release Of Hrithik Roshan's 'Bang Bang'

Comprising a complete package of entertainment, Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang offered the perfect mix of action, romance, dance and entertainment. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Nine years after the release of Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang in India, the action entertainer directed by War and Pathaan fame director Siddharth Anand, recently released in Japan generating a frenzy as seen across social media platforms.

Comprising a complete package of entertainment, Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang offered the perfect mix of action, romance, dance and entertainment. Breaking the barriers of language and boundaries, the Hrithik Roshan starrer has found its audience in Japan, as the film is inundated with abundant love for Bang Bang. 

 

 

Recently a video of a Japanese duo recreating the iconic chartbuster Tu Meri from Bang Bang surfaced on the internet, followed by a huge number of social media reels on Tu Meri as well as Uff from the film. In fact, the viral fever caught on to the Indian audience too, which is evident through the numerous reels on social media, grooving to the song ‘Uff’ including various TV actors and influencers. 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwarya Sakhuja (@ash4sak)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nititaybawa (@nititaylor)

Hrithik Roshan’s superstardom has been unparalleled ever since his debut, continuing to rule the audience across the globe. The latest testimony of his unfathomable fan base could we witnessed with audience connecting & being thoroughly entertained with the release of Bang Bang in Japan. 

Currently, on the workfront, Hrithik Roshan is gearing for Fighter, which marks his third collaboration with Siddharth Anand after the success of Bang Bang and War. The team recently announced the wrap of their third schedule at the Dundigal Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, after completing the earlier two at Tezpur Air Base in Assam and Pahalgam in Kashmir.

