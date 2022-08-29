New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan has beaten his own track record to make 'Vikram Vedha', the most liked teaser in Hindi cinema. With over 1 million likes in less than 48 hours, Hrithik Roshan with ‘Vikram Vedha’ has surpassed his previous numbers for ‘WAR’, a film that held the record of not only the most liked teaser but also registered the highest opening day collection for a Bollywood movie.

Interestingly, the teaser of ‘WAR’ garnered 1 million likes through the course of its lifetime and ‘Vikram Vedha’ has managed to cross even that. While the action-drama has been making headlines since its announcement, the reception the teaser received is an early tell-sign of how ‘Vikram Vedha’ is one of the most-anticipated films of the year.

Earlier, the actor had set the internet by storm when he announced his return to the set after ‘WAR’. Fans have been eagerly anticipating his next offering post the historic success of ‘WAR’ and have been flooding the social media with conversations around it. Hrithik Roshan has been an actor who has chosen quality over quantity and even with lesser number of films he has been able to make an impact. Thus, the recently launched teaser of ‘Vikram Vedha’ cements his position as one of the most bankable actors in Hindi cinema, bringing in swag, drama and his iconic presence to bring screens.

With the teaser turning out to be the most-liked in Hindi cinema, it seems that the audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of the film. The film starring, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles, is written and directed by Pushkar–Gayatri who directed the original film as well. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 30th September.