JAWAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan's Bumper Dhamaka Beats Pathaan, Earns Rs 75 Crore In India

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Estimates, Predictions: Ahead of its release, Jawan broke records in its advance bookings and surpassed Pathaan at the ticket sales counters.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 08:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan's Bumper Dhamaka Beats Pathaan, Earns Rs 75 Crore In India

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's massive release - Jawan opened in cinema halls on September 7, taking the excitement level of fans up a notch. The film has been widely accepted and appreciated for its screenplay, performances and high-octane action sequences. The thrilling ride is co-written and directed by Atlee. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. 

JAWAN OPENING COLLECTION


Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra among others. Deepika Padukone plays a special cameo in the movie. It is touted to break the huge Day 1 collection of SRK's very own Pathaan. As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Jawan has earned Rs 75 crore across the three languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu - at the domestic box office. 

JAWAN MANIA AT CINEMA HALLS

The madness for the action entertainer was witnessed outside the famous Gaiety-Galaxy theatre in Mumbai and other parts of the country, where a massive crowd turned up for the early morning show. Fans did a flash mob while celebrating the release, the massive crowd was seen hailing SRK and Jawan, and a huge cutout was also placed outside the famous theatre.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

 

