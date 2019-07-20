Kabir Singh collections: Shahid Kapoor starrer continues steady run

New Delhi: It is almost a month since Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' hit the silver screens but its magic refuses to die! The film continues raking in moolah at the box office, adding to its profits. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the film is a remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

The latest collections of the film are now out and looks like 'Kabir Singh' will comfortably cross the Rs 275 crore mark.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of 'Kabir Singh'. He wrote, “#KabirSingh continues to collect well... Will certainly breach ₹ 275 cr mark in coming days... [Week 5] Fri 1.03 cr. Total: ₹ 267.29 cr. India biz.”

#TheLionKing roars... Opens in double digits on Day 1... Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]... Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes... Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

This is the first time that Shahid and Mira came together for a film and their chemistry has been lauded.

It is being said that Shahid has delivered his career best performance with 'Kabir Singh' and the film also became his biggest opener by collecting Rs 20 crore on day one.