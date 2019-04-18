close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kalank

Kalank Day 1 Box Office collections: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer shatters all records

Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur was released on April 17

Kalank Day 1 Box Office collections: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer shatters all records

New Delhi: The much-awaited film Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur made its way to the theatres on April 17. The film, despite a stellar star cast, couldn't live up to the expectations. Although the grandeur was welcomed by all, the absence of a good storyline majorly disappointed the viewers. However, the scathing reviews didn't hamper the film's Box Office collections.

Opening to a whopping Rs 21 crores, Kalank emerged as the highest opener of 2019 leaving behind films like Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who had give only two stars to the film, took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Kalank starts with a bang... Emerges biggest opener of 2019 *so far*... Plexes terrific... Impressive cast and hype + massive screen count [4000] + #MahavirJayanti holiday have contributed to a big total... Wed ₹ 21.60 cr. India biz."

Adarsh also shared the list of films that have turned out to be blockbusters in 2019 and Kalank invariably tops the chart. He wrote, "Top *Opening Day* biz - 2019...
1. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed]
2. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu]
3. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu]
4. #TotalDhamaal ₹ 16.50 cr
Note: Hindi films. ₹ 10 cr+ openers included in the list.
India biz.
#Kalank is the biggest opener of Varun and Alia to date."

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank was an amazing visual experience. All the actors got into the skin of their characters but couldn't compensate for a sluggish storyline. 

Kalank, also starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

 

Tags:
Kalankkalank box office collectionsAlia BhattMadhuri DixitVarun DhawanKaran Johar
Next
Story

There is commercial pressure with 'Kalank': Varun Dhawan

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Lok Sabha election 2019: Dynasty politics not an important issue, says HD Kumaraswamy