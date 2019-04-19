Kalank Day 2 collections: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer witnesses a dip at Box office

New Delhi: Karan Johar's ambitious project 'Kalank' starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles became the highest opener of 2019 with Rs 21.6 crore earnings on Day 1 at the Box Office.

However, the day 2 witnessed a massive fall with Rs 11.45 crore earnings. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#Kalank has a fall on Day 2... A decline was on the cards, but the drop is much higher than expected... Will be interesting to see how it fares on Day 3 [#GoodFriday]... Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr. Total: ₹ 33.05 cr. India biz.”

Day 2 decline... 2019 releases...

☆ #Kesari [Thu release]

Decline on Day 2: 20.47%

☆ #GullyBoy [Thu release]

Decline on Day 2: 32.47%

☆ #Kalank [Wed release]

Decline on Day 2: 46.99%

Note: Day 2 was working day in all three cases. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2019

The film has received a mixed response from the viewers and critics alike.

Dharma Productions' venture 'Kalank' has been directed by Abhishek Varman. Even though the music and songs have been widely appreciated, the storyline and screenplay have got a lukewarm response.

However, the performances of the actors have been lauded by one and sundry.