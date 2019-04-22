close

Kalank

Kalank overseas Box Office collections: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer packs a solid punch

It has been directed by Abhishek Varman.

New Delhi: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' backed 'Kalank' received a mixed response from the audiences back home but looks like the fans overseas have liked it better. The international Box Office collections of the movie prove that the audience abroad has given it a big thumbs up.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the overseas collections. He wrote: “#Kalank packs a good number #Overseas... Wed to Sun total: $ 4.835 mn [₹ 33.68 cr]...

Day 1: $ 740k

Day 2: $ 910k

Day 3: $ 1.2 mn

Day 4: $ 1.1 mn

Day 5: $ 885k

 

Key markets...

USA+Canada: $ 1.78 mn

UK: £ 594k

UAE+GCC: $ 1.05 mn

Australia: A$ 620k

The film is doing great business in overseas markets and the trend looks upwards. 'Kalank' stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

