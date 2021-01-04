हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut introduces Dhaakad crew, Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata joins team

Actress Kangana took to social media to make the announcement saying she hopes to make the film a world class spy thriller

Kangana Ranaut introduces Dhaakad crew, Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata joins team
Credit: Twitter/ Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: On Monday, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut revealed that the makers of her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’, have roped in Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata who is based in France. She made the announcement with a post on Twitter.

The ‘Queen’ actress, along with a tweet, also shared some of her pictures with the ‘Dhaakad’ team from their New Year brunch party along with Tetsuo Nagata.

She expressed her excitement in her post and captioned it saying, "For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata, his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world."

"Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy thriller," her tweet further read.

 

 

Nagata who is a Cesar award-winning cinematographer will be serving as the director of photography (DOP) for Ranaut starrer ‘Dhaakad.’

Some of his works can be seen in films like ‘La Vie En Rose’, ‘Paris’, ‘Narco’ among others. 

‘Dhaakad’ is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and is being produced by Sohail Maklai.

 

