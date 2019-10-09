close

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani begin shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Images Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has begun. Kartik Aaryan, who is all set to play a ghost hunter in the movie shared a post from the sets of the film. He shared a picture with the leading lady Kiara Advani. 

Sporting a casual look, Kartik can be seen posing with Kiara, who is holding a clapper board. Fans can also catch a glimpse of the set in the picture which will remind you of the petrifying set of the first installment.

"Subh Arambh, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," he captioned the pic. 

Some time back, the director of the horror-comedy Anees Bazmee had shared a picture from the script reading sessions. 

"Reading session underway...We`re all set to roll! Can`t wait for the shoot to begin," wrote Bazmee.

The highly-anticipated horror-comedy will hit the screens on July 31, 2020. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster `Manichitrathazhu` and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel in the lead roles. 

The first installment was directed by Priyadarshan.

