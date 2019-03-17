Kartik Aryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi earns Rs 79 crore at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi has gathered momentum at the Box Office. The film despite mixed reviews has managed to rake in good amount. As per the collections report, the film has managed to earn Rs 79 crores.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#LukaChuppi gathers momentum on [third] Sat... Should witness brisk biz on [third] Sun, which is a norm these days... ₹ 85 cr+ *lifetime biz* seems a possibility... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 79.11 cr. India biz."

Apart from Kartik and Kriti, Luka Chuppi features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie released on March 1, 2019.

Kartik Aaryan has become one of the most sought after actor in B-Town and has some interesting projects lined-up. He is busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel with Sara Ali Khan. Other than that, he has 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.