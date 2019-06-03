Katrina Kaif promotes 'Bharat' in style—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has often left us impressed with her fashion choices. The diva awaits the release of 'Bharat' and is busy promoting the film with full gusto. She was recently spotted at JW Marriott, Juhu during 'Bharat' promotions and looked effortlessly chic in a floral shirt and sparkling blue pants.

Check out her pictures here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Salman Khan as the male lead. Expectations are soaring high from the film as it re-unites the trio of Bhai, Kat and Ali after delivering the blockbuster 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in 2017.

Earlier, the lead role was to be played by Priyanka Chopra.

However, the actress backed out of the film at the last minute owing to her wedding with international singing sensation Nick Jonas. To fill in Pee Cee's shoes, Kat was roped in.

The dialogue promos and songs of 'Bharat' have created quite an impact already and the audience can't wait for the film to hit the silver screens.

'Bharat' also stars Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sunil Grover to among others.

It is slated for a June 5 release and is Salman's yearly Eid treat to his fans.