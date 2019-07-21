Kiara Advani gives 'award-winning speech' as Kabir Singh completes a month

Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani went on a thanking spree on Sunday as her film 'Kabir Singh' completed a month and her co-star Shahid Kapoor found her post nothing less than an "award-winning speech". The film released on June 21.

Kiara began her post by writing: "#1MonthOfKabirSingh Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on 'Kabir Singh' I don't know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today."

It was a year ago when she stepped into the shoes of Preeti -- her character -- whom she described as "shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me".

"But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn't help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me. Kabir, aka @shahidkapoor my co-star, confidant and friendly through this journey who completed and made this story so real and believable.

"Already missing your craziness mama, couldn't have been luckier to work together on this special film."

She also thanked her film's director Sandeep Vanga.

"His conviction to stay true to the story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can't stop yourself from feeling for them," wrote Kiara.

"Our amazing producers @ashwinvarde @muradkhetani @its_bhushankumar @@tseries.official for making this gem of a film! @santha_dop my incredible dop for capturing every moment of this love story so beautifully."

The movie's soundtrack, including "Bekhayali", has become a big hit.

She thanked the team behind the music. "To all our singers and musicians @sachettandonofficial @paramparathakurofficial @arijitsingh @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik @tulsikumar15 @sachdevaakhilnasha @vishalmishraofficial, thank you for creating a soundtrack that became an anthem and the heartbeat of the film."

"But most importantly, beyond thankful to the audience for loving, accepting and rooting for this love story."

Shahid replied to her long thank you note by saying: "This award winning speech also deserves an award."

"Kabir Singh", which has Shahid playing a role that goes through a self-destructive phase, was slammed by many for glorifying "toxic masculinity" and not being as good as its original "Arjun Reddy", a Telugu film that had released in 2017. Still, it has raked in over Rs 260 crore at the box office.

