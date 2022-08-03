New Delhi:The makers of the movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' have released the video song of their extremely popular song 'Main ki Karaan' which beautifully encapsulates innocent love and the video is right on the notes.

Featuring a young Laal and Rupa in the video, it adorably follows a childhood romance budding in the most innocent way that will just melt your hearts like the melodies of the song already have been.

Following a one of its kind format, as seen in their three songs previously, ‘Kahani’, ‘Main Ki Karaan’ and ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’, the makers released the songs without the video initially, giving the lyricists, composers, musicians, and technicians the center stage. The songs from the movie have already become chartbusters, making the music album for the movie a great success.

The music composition of this wonderful song has been done by Pritam. The equally beautiful lyrics has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the singer Sonu Nigam and Romy have provided the vocals for it.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will release on August 11, 2022.