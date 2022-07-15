NewsEntertainmentMovies
Laal Singh Chaddha song 'Tur Kalleyan': Makers unveil new song from Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer

The music of this musical euphoria has been given by Pritam and its motivational lyrics were jotted down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The vocals for this ecstatic number are given by Arijit Singh, Shadab, and Altamash.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
  • Aamir Khan is coming back to rule the screens with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Kareena Kapoor and fans are super excited about it.
  • The love song 'Tur Kalleyan' from his upcoming movie is finally out now!

New Delhi: Aamir Khan is coming back to rule the screens with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Kareena Kapoor and fans are super excited about it. The love song 'Tur Kalleyan' from his upcoming movie is finally out now! 

The music of this musical euphoria has been given by Pritam and its motivational lyrics were jotted down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The vocals for this ecstatic number are given by Arijit Singh, Shadab, and Altamash.

'Tur Kalleyan' is a beautiful song that embodies the spirit of Laal Singh Chaddha. The song focuses on the idea of looking for silver linings and a better future. The song describes the journey of Laal Singh Chaddha to loving himself. 

While the song is released in audio format, it is said that the team of the film traveled to several different places to shoot the song. The song was the longest sequence shot in the film. Aamir Khan, who was enduring knee pain before the shoot of 'Tur Kalleyan', shot this sequence in the same condition. 

 

'Tur Kalleyan' is the 4th song from the film Laal Singh Chaddha. Just like the three songs 'Kahani', 'Main Ki Karaan?' and 'Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi', the makers have released the songs without the video, giving the lyricists, composers, musicians, and technicians the center stage. 

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August 2022.

 

