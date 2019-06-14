Mira Rajput steps out in denim shorts for dinner date with Shahid Kapoor — Pics

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor has been extensively promoting his upcoming film 'Kabir Singh'. The actor has been travelling throughout the country for promotional events for the last few weeks and has a busy diary for the next few days.

However, on Thursday, Shahid took a break from his exaggerating work schedule to take his dearest wifey Mira Rajput out on a dinner date.

The stunning B-Town couple was clicked while exiting a restaurant in Juhu and looked extremely happy in each other's company.

'Shamira', as their fans like to call them, were casually dressed up for the evening. While Mira stepped out in a basic blue tee which she paired with denim shorts, Shahid was seen in a white tee and grey shorts.

Take a look at their pictures from their latest dinner date:

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl — Misha on August 26, 2016. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy — Zain in September, 2018.

Shahid and Mira are one of the most adorable B-town couples and are often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai.

On the work front, Shahid is awaiting the release of his film 'Kabir Singh' in which he plays an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else. The film arrives in theatres on June 21, 2019.