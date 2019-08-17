close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal collections: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer inches towards Rs 50 crore

Mission Mangal has emerged Akshay's highest opener and has received rave reviews from the critics as well as the audience.

Mission Mangal collections: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer inches towards Rs 50 crore

New Delhi: One of the most awaited films of this year, 'Mission Mangal' hit the silver screens on August 15 and took a flying start at the box office. The film opened up to a whopping Rs 29 crore on day one and is already inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark on day two of collections.

'Mission Mangal' stars a string of talented actors including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the second-day collections of the film.

He wrote, “#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz.”

Check out his tweet here:

The film emerged Akshay's highest opener and has received rave reviews from the critics as well as the audience.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and produced by R Balki, the film is based on India's first interplanetary expedition and the team behind it.

Tags:
Mission MangalAkshay KumarVidya Balan
Next
Story

John Abraham, Jackie Shroff's 'Mumbai Saga' to release in June 2020

Must Watch

PT37M55S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day