Mission Mangal collections: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer inches towards Rs 50 crore

New Delhi: One of the most awaited films of this year, 'Mission Mangal' hit the silver screens on August 15 and took a flying start at the box office. The film opened up to a whopping Rs 29 crore on day one and is already inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark on day two of collections.

'Mission Mangal' stars a string of talented actors including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the second-day collections of the film.

He wrote, “#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz.”

Check out his tweet here:

The film emerged Akshay's highest opener and has received rave reviews from the critics as well as the audience.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and produced by R Balki, the film is based on India's first interplanetary expedition and the team behind it.