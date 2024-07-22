Parineeti Chopra’s 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Tops OTT Charts, Becomes 'Most Watched, Liked Film' In 2024

New Delhi: Directed by the acclaimed Imtiaz Ali, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative centered around the legendary Punjabi singer. Parineeti Chopra's portrayal of Amarjot Kaur has received widespread acclaim from both critics and viewers alike, marking a significant milestone in her career. Her dedication to the role, which included a notable physical transformation, has underscored her commitment to delivering powerful performances.

Ormax Media's semi-annual report highlighted ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ as a clear winner in the category of most-watched and most-liked OTT films, reflecting its widespread popularity and positive reception among viewers across various demographics.

Moreover, the impact of projects like 'Amar Singh Chamkila' has also been felt economically, contributing significantly to the revenue growth of streaming platforms like Netflix in the second quarter of the year. This underscores not only the film's cultural influence but also its commercial success, reaffirming the power of compelling storytelling and stellar performances in driving audience engagement and platform growth.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' continues to receive acclaim and viewership, showcasing the collaborative efforts of its talented cast and crew. They have crafted an unforgettable cinematic experience that has left a lasting impression on audiences in 2024.