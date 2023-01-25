Pathaan Movie Review, Tweet Review, Early Reviews and Box Office Predictions: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Throng Cinemas for First Day First Show!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to cinemas after a brief hiatus of 4 years. YRF's Pathaan is high on the buzz word with fans' expectations skyrocketing to another level. Pathaan releases today worldwide in theatres and advance booking sales show that the actioner is likely to hit the bull's eye on its first-day opening, breaking many records at Box Office.

Pathaan Tweet Review, Reactions:

While fans are all gung-ho about watching Pathaan today cinemas, let's catch up with some of their reactions on social media. One person wrote: Tears In my eyes. That funking 4 years. Can't explain In words what I'm feeling right now. Love you @iamsrk sir #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan. Another fan commented: #Pathan all the best from #AlluArjun fans #ShahRukhKhan

Tears In my eyes . That funking 4 years. Can't explain In words what I'm feeling right now. Love you @iamsrk sir#ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/a2TAnzber6 January 25, 2023

the way these positive reviews are making me happy #PathaanReview pic.twitter.com/36dLkZ5bXH — M. (@moodydamsel_) January 25, 2023

Pathaan Advance Booking

The advance bookings for Pathaan, backed by Yash Raj Films, opened on January 20. The film is reportedly set to be released across India in 5,000 screens. It is the first Shah Rukh Khan film to have 6 am shows, according to PTI.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh said Pathaan will revive Bollywood and will mark the beginning of a fantastic 2023 for the industry, which went through a lean period during covid and in 2022. "The film is going to take a historic start at the box office with opening day collections of Rs 45 to Rs 50 cr. The box office revival will begin with 'Pathaan', especially looking at its advance booking, which is very rare. It is a great start to 2023 despite being a working day," Adarsh told PTI.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.