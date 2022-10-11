Ram Setu trailer: Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer promises a thriller ride-Watch

New Delhi: The trailer of one of the most awaited movies of the year 'Ram Setu' has been released by the makers.

The star of the film Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to share the trailer with his fans. While sharing the post he wrote,"You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu…Hope you show even more love to the trailer. Aur Iss diwali aayiee apne pure parivaar ke saath Ram Setu ki duniya ka hissa ban nein #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide."

Here is the trailer which was shared by the actor on his Instagram:

The two minute trailer gives a glimpse into the mission of Akshay Kumar's character to save Ram Set in just three days. The adventure drama centres on an atheist archaeologist who becomes a believer and must race against time to establish the truth of the fabled Ram Setu before evil forces demolish this important piece of Indian history.

The film has been directed by 'Tere Bin Laden' famed director Abhishek Sharma and also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release on the 25th of October.