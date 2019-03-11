Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' to release in Tamil and Telugu—See logos

New Delhi: The much talked about Dharma venture 'Brahmastra' will be releasing in Tamil and Telugu besides Hindi. The makers have unveiled the official logo on social media as well-being.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “#NewsBreak: #Brahmāstra to release in #Tamil and #Telugu... Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy... Directed by Ayan Mukerji... Produced by Dharma Productions... Fox Star Studios presentation... #Christmas2019 release.”

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. This is the first time that Ranbir, Alia and Bachchan senior will be seen sharing screen space together.

'Naagin' fame Mouni Roy plays an important part in this Ayan Mukerji directorial. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has backed the project which is releasing on Christmas this year.

Earlier this month, the official logo was first unveiled at Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh where the lead pair of Ranbir and Alia along with director Ayan were present.