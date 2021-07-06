Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's next

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar announced his new directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on Tuesday (July 6). The film has a star-studded cast comprising Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Incidentally, July 6, the day of the announcement, is also Ranveer Singh's birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Johar said he will be directing his "favourite people" Alia and Ranveer in an upcoming film titled "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani".

"Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy," Karan Johar tweeted.

Ranveer, too, took to Twitter to announce his new film.

"A special announcement on my special day! Presenting -- Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, & written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy," Ranveer wrote.

Alia wrote in an Instagram post, "Legendary, evergreen and inspirational! Meet the rest of the pillars of this kahaani - Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan & Shabana Azmi! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK."

Karan Johar recently made headlines after his banner Dharma Productions officially announced that actor Kartik Aaryan would no longer star in their upcoming production ‘Dostana 2’.