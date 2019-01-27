Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' inches closer to Rs 240 crore mark at Box Office

New Delhi: The year 2018 ended on a high note with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Simmba' proving to be a blockbuster. Not only did the film broke box office records in the home country, it performed well internationally as well. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Simmba' is a full-on masala entertainer and is still pulling crowds to theatres!

The film is now eyeing for another milestone as it is inching close to Rs 240 crore at Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Simmba is nearing ₹ 240 cr mark... [Week 5] Fri 12 lakhs, Sat 33 lakhs. Total: ₹ 239.13 cr. India biz.”

#Simmba is nearing ₹ 240 cr mark... [Week 5] Fri 12 lakhs, Sat 33 lakhs. Total: ₹ 239.13 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

'Simmba' marks Sara's second film after her debut in 'Kedarnath'. The film emerged Shetty's highest grosser ever by breaking records of 'Chennai Express'.

Sara plays the female lead in the film and Sonu Sood plays a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Coming to Ranveer, he will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.