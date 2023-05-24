Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani First Look: Karan Johar To Release First Look Posters On His Birthday

For all Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt fans, we have some fantastic news in store. Their much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani’s first look will be released on May 25. The day also marks Karan Johar’s birthday. The ace filmmaker, who is making a comeback with this film, has announced the news with a fantastic video on Instagram. Well, for KJo it is a double celebration. Today, the director has completed 25 years in the industry. He taught us all with his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that “pyaar dosti hai”.

The video, which features several glimpses from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan among others, was shared with an elaborate caption and a special voiceover. In the background, Karan Johar can be heard saying, "Love comes with its conflicts and challenges but it's the most beautiful feeling in the world. As I look back on my journey of 25 years as a filmmaker, I'm filled with immense gratitude. What began as a small attempt to share stories of love, friendship and family that resonated within me.”

His caption read, “Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July. New directorial venture.” Replying to the post, Alia Bhatt dropped red hearts.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan are also part of the film.