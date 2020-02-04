Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Day 4 Box Office report

New Delhi: The chhote Nawab of B-Town, Saif Ali Khan's latest outing 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is receiving all the love of the people. After opening to rave reviews from the critics, the movie has managed to maintain a decent ground at the Box Office so far.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 4 collections with fans. He wrote: #JawaaniJaaneman maintains decent hold on Day 4... Target audience [metros] key contributors... Needs to maintain at similar levels from Tue-Thu for a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr. Total: ₹ 14.86 cr. #India biz.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the coming-of-age entertainer shows Saif as a middle-aged casanova who by chance meets his daughter and it is their journey which keeps the audience hooked.

The film marks the debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who has received a positive response for her act on the silver screen.

It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

The movie looks like a perfect entertainer for multiplex audiences. It stars Tabu in a pivotal part and this is the first time that she has been paired with Saif Ali Khan on-screen.